Tamilrockers LEAK Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Full HD movie within hours of its release

Telugu film World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, released today, February 14, 2020. However, unfortunately, WFL is among the other South films to fall prey of piracy website Tamilrockers. Yes, World Famous Lover full HD movie is available to download only within hours of its release. The film has been leaked only by piracy sites like Bit torrent, Movierulz, Tamilrockers. Despite a lot of efforts being taken by the film industry and also approached the high court to block piracy hubs Tamilrockers, nothing is making a difference. Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9, was leaked online within a few hours of its release.

World Famous Lover has music by Gopi Sundar, tells four love stories. Vijay Deverakonda left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film but looks like the content of WFL could not manage to live up to audience' expectations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

