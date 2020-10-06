TamilRockers piracy site LEAKS Bala’s Varmaa within hours of its release
Director Bala’s Varmaa released online on Tuesday, October 6 and within hours, the film got leaked on piracy sites. TamilRockers leaked Varmaa full movie and it is available to watch online. This is not the first film that any South or Bollywood film has become a victim of online piracy. Many big films in the past have been leaked online within hours of its release. Varmaa, which is the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy stars Dhruv Vikram and Megha in the lead roles. Well, director Bala had worked on the first-ever Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy but things didn't work out for some reason. After which, the new version was directed by Gireesaaya, and the makers retained Dhruv.
Aditya Varma, the second version was released in the year 2019 and the first uncut version of Bala's Varmaa got released today, Unfortunately, within the release, the film made its way on piracy websites. The story of Varmaa revolves around a young doctor who madly falls in love with a girl, played by Megha Chowdhury. The film is getting mixed response on social media as the audience had set high expectations considering the original Telugu and Hindi version were a huge hit.
Recently, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham released on Amazon Prime India. However, this film too released on TamilRockers a few hours after its release on the OTT platform. Government and officials in the past had taken strict action against online piracy and to stop the same the piracy trend continues in the country.
Meanwhile, check out what the audience has to say about Varmaa:
#Varmaa RAW - INTENSE - RACY. Was not planning to watch it. Started & First 40mins ponathae therila. Complete makeover done by #Bala. Be it Screenplay, BGM(no Arjun Reddy theme)everything feels freshDhruv brings back Chiyaan Vibes@SimplySouthApp Will re-watch fully n get back pic.twitter.com/WveSijQH2l
— Vijay Andrews (@vijayandrewsj) October 5, 2020
Haven't been this excited even for #Engdame
Every snippet from #Varmaa is building more n more hype Bala Mama, seekram varen ma!
— Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) October 6, 2020
Wanted more of raiza #Varmaa
— (@yoshivness) October 6, 2020
Bala mama's #Varmaa:
Easwari Rao's performance() and characterization alone showcasing this movie better than AadithyaVarma..
- Heroine role ku vera yaaraachu try pannirukalaam.
Watchable pic.twitter.com/udbQlPdztm
— _CSK (@im_Mino28) October 6, 2020
It's so disheartening to witness #Bala, who made @Suriya_offl & #Vikram, fail to raise the actor in #Dhruv. #Varmaa
— Rajarajan VS (@rajaiif) October 6, 2020
Also, saw a tweet saying Racy screenplay to #Varmaa movie, that itself deserves all the great credits to the director if it's really so.
— Arvindh Santhosham (@YaaruDaHindu) October 6, 2020
Stopped watching when reached the wrestlemania song ....happy because the aditya varma released first.....varma is just a below average movie guyzz.....just check it out to know the truth.....u will,,,,,,,,,,
— (@basil_sanchu) October 6, 2020