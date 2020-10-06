TamilRockers piracy site LEAKS Bala’s Varmaa within hours of its release

Director Bala had worked on the first-ever Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy but things didn't work out for some reason.

Director Bala’s Varmaa released online on Tuesday, October 6 and within hours, the film got leaked on piracy sites. TamilRockers leaked Varmaa full movie and it is available to watch online. This is not the first film that any South or Bollywood film has become a victim of online piracy. Many big films in the past have been leaked online within hours of its release. Varmaa, which is the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy stars Dhruv Vikram and Megha in the lead roles. Well, director Bala had worked on the first-ever Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy but things didn't work out for some reason. After which, the new version was directed by Gireesaaya, and the makers retained Dhruv.

Aditya Varma, the second version was released in the year 2019 and the first uncut version of Bala's Varmaa got released today, Unfortunately, within the release, the film made its way on piracy websites. The story of Varmaa revolves around a young doctor who madly falls in love with a girl, played by Megha Chowdhury. The film is getting mixed response on social media as the audience had set high expectations considering the original Telugu and Hindi version were a huge hit.

Recently, R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham released on Amazon Prime India. However, this film too released on TamilRockers a few hours after its release on the OTT platform. Government and officials in the past had taken strict action against online piracy and to stop the same the piracy trend continues in the country.

Meanwhile, check out what the audience has to say about Varmaa:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×