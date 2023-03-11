Tammareddy Bharadwaj slams RRR for spending a whopping amount for Oscars; Raghavendra Rao, Naga Babu hit back

RRR's Oscar expenditure has led to an exchange war of words between noted Telugu director and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj and K Raghavendra Rao and Ram Charan's uncle Naga Babu. According to reports, Bhardwaj said that SS Rajamouli spend 80 crores for RRR's promotions in the US and he could have produced the right movies with that money and this didn't go well among the Telugu fans and celebrities.

Director K Raghavendra Rao jumped into the fray questioning Bhardwaj if he has any reliable proof that the RRR team has spent 80 crores for promotions. The veteran director took to Twitter and slammed Bhardwaj and wrote, "Shouldn't we be proud that our film is doing well on the world stage? How can you make such comments about the promotional expenses without proper pieces of evidence?Telugu cinema, literature, actors and directors should be proud of the success that we are getting on the world stage today for the first time. Do you have any accounts to say that Rs 80 crores have been really spent by the RRR team? And do you think that renowned directors such as James Cameron and Spielberg are praising 'RRR' taking the money from us?”

Naga Babu too has criticized Tamma Reddy’s comments. He tweeted in Telugu, which is loosely translated in English, "Did Neyamma Mogudu spend 80 crores on R R R for Oscar?"#YCP's reply to comment on RRR in their language)."



RRR's Naatu Naatu nominates for Oscars

RRR's blockbuster track Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song will be performed live on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The entire team of RRR including Rajamouli, NTR, and Charan, are expected to attend the grand night.

Earlier, RRR also won International awards like Golden Globes, Hollywood Association Awards, Critics Choice Awards and more.

