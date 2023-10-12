Tantiram to Little Miss Rawther: South movies releasing on 13th October; full list INSIDE

October is definitely a packed season for theatres as many big releases like: Leo, Tiger Nageshwara Rao and many more are hitting the big screens soon. The festival of Dussehra is just around the corner making it the best time for family and friends to enjoy some time together. What is the best way to kick back your stress and tension than to binge watch your favorite stars on the big screen? Read more to find out about every Telugu film releasing in theaters near you.

Check out some releases hitting this week in theatres

Some recent releases like Mammootty’s Kannur Squad, Vijay Antony’s Raththam, Irugapatru starring Vikram Prabhu, and Kunchacko Boban starrer Chaaver are still running in theatres. However, check out the new ones now!

Telugu cinema releasing

Sagileti Katha

Sagileti Katha is a Telugu language action romantic comedy film releasing tomorrow in theatres. The film’s plot follows a village while organizing their annual ritual, Sagileru witnesses unexpected obstacles due to the rift between families which impacts a young couple`s union and a poor man`s desire to eat chicken. The film directed by Rajasekhar Sudmoon features Ravi Teja Mahadasyam and Vishika Kota in lead roles.

Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu

Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu, helmed by the director, Malli, renowned for his past directorial venture Katti, this movie guarantees an exceptional cinematic voyage into the heart of a rustic village. At the forefront of the cast stands the magnetic Siva Kantamaneni, taking on the protagonist's role. He is supported by actors including Katalyn Gowda, Bharani, and Satya, who play significant characters in the film.

Raakshasa Kaavyam

Raakshasa Kaavyam, directed by Sriman Keerthi is an enthralling Telugu crime thriller. The film features Abhay Bethiganti and Kushalini Pulapa in the lead roles, supported by a cast that includes Anvesh Michael, Rohini Aretty, Dayanand Reddy, Pawon Ramesh, and several others in significant supporting characters.

Tantiram

Tantiram, directed by Muthyala Meher Deepak stars Avinash Yelandur, Srikanth Gurram, and Sukanya Gadavir in the leading roles. The movie revolves around Balachandran, a man burdened by a troubled history, whose marriage to Alagini transforms him into an affectionate man. However, an otherworldly being known as the Jinn seizes control of Balachandran, shattering trust and leading to dire consequences.

Malayalam films releasing

Little Miss Rawther

Little Miss Rawther, the Malayalam language musical romantic comedy film, directed by Vishnu Dev features ‘96’ fame Gouri G Kishan and Shersha Sherief in leading roles with music director Govind Vasantha handling the tracks and background score.

Rahel Makan Kora

Rahel Makan Kora, the Malayalam movie starring Anson Paul in the leading role is directed by Ubaini, and with the musical score crafted by Kailas, the film holds the exciting potential to deliver a mix of comedy, heartfelt moments, and characters that audiences can readily connect with.

Tamil film releasing

Samara

Samara, written and directed by Charles Joseph stars actor Rahman and Bharath Srinivasan in leading roles. The follows an officer of the law who embarks on a mission in a snowy locale, only to become entangled in the investigation of a string of mysterious deaths.

Kannada film releasing

Marakastra

Marakastra, directed by Gurumurthy Sunami is a gripping film belonging to the Action and Thriller genres. The movie features a prominent cast including Malashhri, Anand Arya, and Harshika Poonacha in the lead roles, complemented by a supporting ensemble that includes Ugramm Manju, Bhagath Singh, and several others.

