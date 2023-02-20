Taraka Ratna Last Rites: Jr NTR with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and Kalyanram reach Film Chamber for the funeral

The grandson of late actor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Taraka Ratna's funeral will take place today, February 20. Taraka Ratna, 39, passed away on Saturday night, February 18 after battling for life for 23 days. On January 27, the actor collapsed due to cardiac arrest during the padayatra of his cousin and TDP leader Nara Lokesh in Kuppam. He was being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru but remained critical. His mortal remains were brought to his home in Hyderabad yesterday and the final rites will take place today evening. Several stars, including Jr NTR with his wife, Kalyanram and Venkatesh Daggubati, have reached Film Chamber to pay their respects. Nandamuri Balakrishna, his uncle is also present to pay homage to Taraka Ratna. Taraka Ratna’s wife, Alekhya Reddy, as earlier we reported, has fallen ill after his demise.

In the videos and photos going viral on social media, one can see the Nandamuri family in their moments of grief. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also papped yesterday at the Late Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's house to pay their respects. Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, Kalyanram and NBK arrive for Taraka Ratna's last rites:

PM Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He wrote, "Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM." Also Read| South Newsmakers Of The Week: Taraka Ratna and Comedian Mayilsamy's demise to Project K release date