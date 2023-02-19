Taraka Ratna's Death: Funeral to take place on February 20; PM Modi offers condolences

The entire Southern film industry is in a state of shock as Taraka Ratna died at a very young age. Many top actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi have paid their condolences on social media. PM Narendra Modi also offered condolences to Taraka Ratna's family and friends. He tweeted, "Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Jr NTR's cousin and actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away on Sunday night. He was 39. The young member of the Nandamuri family is the grandson of the legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N T Rama Rao. Taraka Ratna's funeral will be held tomorrow, February 20 at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Actor Nani tweeted, "Too young, too sad. Deepest condolences to family and friends."

Venkatesh Daggubati also expressed his shock over the actor's sudden demise. "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s Death

According to media reports, Taraka Ratna collapsed while participating in a political event on January 27 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and slipped into coma. Since then, he was in critical condition and was being treated at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's Funeral

The mortal remains have been kept at his Mokila residence and will be taken to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on February 20, Monday morning at 7 AM. The funeral rites will be performed in the evening. Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have reached Taraka Ratna's residence. A video of them grieving with family members has surfaced on social media.

Telugu Desham Party’s leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna and the grandson of legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.