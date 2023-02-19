Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy falls ill: Reports
Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is in shock and disturbed following the death of her husband.
After battling for 23 days, actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39. Funeral will take place tomorrow, February 20. Meanwhile, industry people and politicians have reached Taraka Ratna's Mokila residence to offer their last respects. Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is in shock and disturbed following the death of her husband.
According to reports, in a tragic incident, she fell ill and is currently in a lethargic state as she has not eaten anything in the last two days while taking care of their two daughters and a son. The last rites will take place tomorrow, Monday evening. For the unversed, Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is a fashion designer. She is said to be a close relative of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy.
Taraka Ratna and Alekhya Reddy fell in love during the shooting of Daya. Alekhya was the costume designer on the sets. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the young member of the Nandamuri family tied the knot with Alekhya in 2012 at a temple in Hyderabad. They married against the decision of Tarak Ratna's parents and nobody from the Nandamuri family attended this wedding. A few years later, Tarak’s parents accepted their marriage.
Son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, a cinematographer in Telugu cinema, and the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao, Taraka Ratna reportedly was planning to contest in next year's Assembly Elections.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have arrived at Late Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's house to pay their respects.
Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna photos:
