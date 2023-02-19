Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy falls ill: Reports

After battling for 23 days, actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39. Funeral will take place tomorrow, February 20. Meanwhile, industry people and politicians have reached Taraka Ratna's Mokila residence to offer their last respects. Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is in shock and disturbed following the death of her husband.

According to reports, in a tragic incident, she fell ill and is currently in a lethargic state as she has not eaten anything in the last two days while taking care of their two daughters and a son. The last rites will take place tomorrow, Monday evening. For the unversed, Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is a fashion designer. She is said to be a close relative of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy.