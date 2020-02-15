Taslima Nasreen calls burqa of AR Rahman's daughter 'suffocating'; Khatija slams her with an epic reply

Writer Taslima Nasreen shared a photo of AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman in burqa and tried to slam her. Rahman's daughter reacted to this post with an epic reply.

When AR Rahman was trolled by a section of people for making his daughter wear a Burqa exactly a year ago, the Oscar winning music director slammed them saying that it is the choice of individuals as to what to wear. Now, exactly, a year after the incident, writer Taslima Nasreen revisited the incident and shared a photo of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija, in which the latter was seen burqa clad and Taslima slammed her for wearing a burqa.

Sharing the photo, Taslima wrote on Twitter, “I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!” This comment did not go well with Khatija. She slammed Taslima with an epic reply saying, “I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

For the unversed, last year, AR Rahman and the Slumdog Millionaire team celebrated 10 years of the album. During the event, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman delivered an emotional speech. However, the speech and the video went viral for wrong reasons. Trolls called AR Rahman a hypocrite and accused him of forcing his daughter to wear burqa. Reacting to this, Rahman shared a picture of his daughters, each one in different attire and shared it with the hashtag #freedomtochoose.

