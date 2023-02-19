Tatsama Tadbhava: Meghana Raj Sarja to return to big screens; Collaborates with Pannaga Bharana for her next

Southern star Meghana Raj Sarja has kept herself away from the silver screens after the untimely demise of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja back in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She has been spending all her time with her little bundle of joy, Raayan Raj Sarja these past few years. However, now she has stepped back into the game and has recently announced her comeback film, Tatsama Tadbhava- The Confession. The announcement poster features a distressed Meghana Sarja with two dirty hands covering her mouth.

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Couldn't contain the excitement! When are we going to see you back on the silver screen again? Was the most asked question! The answer is finally here! When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The confession." Check out the post below:

Reacting to the announcement, KGF actor Yash's better half Radhika Pandit penned on the photo-sharing app, "Fearless and poignant, love the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava...More power to you @megsraj waiting to see you again onscreen and Good luck @pannagabharana." Check out the post below: