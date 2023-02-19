Tatsama Tadbhava: Meghana Raj Sarja to return to big screens; Collaborates with Pannaga Bharana for her next
Southern star Meghana Raj Sarja has announced her first movie after the demise of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Southern star Meghana Raj Sarja has kept herself away from the silver screens after the untimely demise of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja back in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She has been spending all her time with her little bundle of joy, Raayan Raj Sarja these past few years. However, now she has stepped back into the game and has recently announced her comeback film, Tatsama Tadbhava- The Confession. The announcement poster features a distressed Meghana Sarja with two dirty hands covering her mouth.
Sharing the poster, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Couldn't contain the excitement! When are we going to see you back on the silver screen again? Was the most asked question! The answer is finally here! When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The confession."
Reacting to the announcement, KGF actor Yash's better half Radhika Pandit penned on the photo-sharing app, "Fearless and poignant, love the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava...More power to you @megsraj waiting to see you again onscreen and Good luck @pannagabharana."
Conceptualized and helmed by Vishal Atreya, Tatsama Tadbhava is being bankrolled by Pannaga Bharana, Spurthi Anil, and Chethan Nanjundaiah under the banner of KRG studios. The venture will see music rendered by Vasuki Vaibhav, while Srinivas Ramaiah is handling the camera work. Ravi Aradhya has been roped in as the head of the editing department, whereas Nikitha Priyabharana is the custom designer. For those who do not know, Chiranjeevi Sarja's close friend and filmmaker Pannaga Bharana wanted to do a film with the actor. As that could happen, he decided to do a film with his better half.
Meghana Sarja shares a throwback pic with hubby Chiranjeevi Sarja
Meghana Sarja is extremely active on social media and is often seen dropping lovely memories with his late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja and their little bundle of joy Raayan. A couple of weeks ago, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback moment with her late hubby. The selfie features the couple flaunting their dazzling smiles from one of their vacations. The post was captioned with a blue heart emoji.
For the unversed, Meghana Sarja tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before taking the plunge, the couple was in a relationship for around a decade. After 2 years of marital bliss, the lovebirds welcomed their 1st born, baby boy.
