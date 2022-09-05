Teachers Day 2022: Vijay Deverakonda to Sai Pallavi, South actors who played mentors on screen

Today, on September 5th, on the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India and the second President of India, the nation celebrates Teachers' day. This day is observed with prayer services and tributes to the gurus across the nation. There are a lot of South movies that have beautifully portrayed the strong bond between teachers and students. It goes without saying that cinema has a great impact on people. Thus, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, here's presenting a list of actors who did their job of portraying the role of teachers with utter perfection.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda essayed a lecturer role in Geetha Govindam. The student-teacher scene in the classroom is one of the most popular scenes in Tollywood. As the student goes on the wrong path, the teacher, he guides the student and shows the right path.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi as the young teacher in engineering college from Premam reminded us of our favourite teacher. Her rapport with students, especially, Nivin Pauly, is unmissable. She made a place in the hearts of the audience with her strong performance as a teacher in the film. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, Premam was highly praised and was a huge hit at the Kollywood box office.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay as a teacher in Master was a delight to watch. His bond with students and positive approach toward life is so inspiring. We all need such a teacher in life, which makes life easy. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor, J. D. (Vijay), who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home and fights against the child mafia. written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master became superhit.

Kamal Haasan

This list would be incomplete without mentioning Kamal Haasan‘s name in the list. The actor played the role of a Dr. Selvam, a history professor, and vice-president in a college in the film Nammavar (1994). What made this role special was how Dr. Selvam decides to rectify the situation in a college-ruled by the donor’s notorious son. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Asin & Jyothika

Asin's bold role to fight for girl students in the police drama Gharshana is commendable. Jyothika played the same role in the Tamil version, Kaakha Kaakha. She impressed everyone with her teacher’s character. It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.