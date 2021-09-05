Teachers Day: Mahesh Babu shares childhood pic with dad Krishna; Chiranjeevi calls it 'noblest of professions'

Mahesh Babu has earned a massive fan following for his powerful onscreen persona and down to earth nature. He is very humble and attributes all his success to his father and superstar Krishna. On Teachers Day, Mahesh Babu has penned a heartfelt note thanking his father alongside a throwback photo.

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Mahesh Babu has shared a throwback photo along with a note that read, "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion, and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey." Fans cannot get enough and are applauding the humility of the Superstar.

Chiranjeevi also sent Teachers Day wishes and calls it 'the noblest of professions'. "Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!," megastar tweeted.

Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 5, 2021

Music composer DSP also wished his guru a 'happy musical day'.