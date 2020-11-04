Team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to resume its shoot from November 9

The cast and crew of the film Acharya will resume its shoot from November 9 onwards. The news update was shared by the official Twitter handle of Konidela Pro Company.

The latest news update about the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya states that the cast and crew of the film will be resuming its shoot post lockdown from November 9 onwards. The official handle of Konidela Pro Company shared the update in their Twitter handle. The fans and followers of the lead actor Chiranjeevi are very excited about the film resuming its shooting from November 9. The makers of Acharya had to halt the filming work due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The upcoming film will reportedly hit the big screens in summer 2021.

The film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The news reports about the Chiranjeevi starrer state that the film will feature a strong social message as its central theme. The news reports further go on to add that the filmmaker had made some changes to the script during the lockdown period. The news reports state that director Koratala Siva made some changes to the film's storyline to make it more interesting. The first look of Acharya was unveiled some time back.

Post lockdown, we are excited to be back on sets from NOV 9th with all the safety precautions. It will be a month long schedule in which large chunk of the movie shoot will be done. Mega Mass will begin at theaters in Summer 2021#Acharya — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) November 4, 2020

The first look poster has managed to impress the audience members and fans. The lead actor of Acharya enjoys a massive fan following who are eagerly looking forward to watch the southern megastar back on the big screen. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will also reportedly feature in the remake of Vedalam. The original film featured actor Thala Ajith.

