Team of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to release a surprise video on Diwali?

As per the latest news reports the director Ajay Gnanamuthu replied to a fan post who was eagerly waiting for an update on the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

The director of the upcoming drama called Cobra, Ajay Gnanamuthu hinted at a surprise video being released in Diwali. As per the latest news reports the director Ajay Gnanamuthu replied to a fan post who was eagerly waiting for an update on the Chiyaan Vikram starrer. The news reports about Cobra state that the director replied to a fan saying 'soon; when quizzed about an update about the film. The fans and followers of Chiyaan Vikram were quick to think that the team of Cobra may be releasing a surprise video on the occasion of Diwali.

The upcoming film titled Cobra will also feature actress Srinidhi Shetty. The film will feature Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The news reports about the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial further add that the film will feature the lead star in 20 different characters. The first look poster of the highly anticipated film Cobra was unveiled some time back. The first look poster of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer sees him in many interesting avatars.

The fans and followers of the actor were very intrigued on seeing the first look of Cobra. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for the film's teaser. The team of Cobra have not yet made any official announcement about the film's teaser or its trailer. The fans are waiting to see what the film has to offer to the audience members.

(ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Makers share PHOTOS as they start the dubbing process)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×