‘Team Groom’: Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela gives a sneak peek of sibling vacay in Italy

Niharika Konidela shared a heartwarming moment with her superstar brother, Varun Tej Konidela, as they embarked on the wedding festivities of Varun and Lavanya Tripathi. The photo, posted on Niharika's Instagram account, captured their excitement and the close bond they shared as they prepared to welcome Lavanya into the family. The most attractive thing about the story was that the actress captioned it as "Team Groom."

In the snapshot, Niharika is dressed in a white and black sweater, while the groom-to-be, Varun, sports an orange t-shirt, a black sweater, and shorts. The siblings are beaming with joy as they pose for the camera, their love for each other evident in their eyes.

Check out the Niharika and Varun Tej Konidela photos below

Notably, Varun Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela, joined the couple as they headed to Italy for the wedding festivities. The group, accompanied by other family members, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in the early hours of October 27 as they were off to Italy for the wedding.

Check out the video below

More about Niharika and Varun Tej Konidela

Niharika and Varun share a close relationship and often enjoy vacations together, their sibling bond shining through in the photo. Niharika, who is known for her close-knit family, previously shared a playful dance video featuring her family members. The video showcased their fun and goofy dance moves, highlighting the strong bond they share. This time around, the dynamic duo explored the African country of Kenya on a vacation.

Check out the video below

On the professional front of Niharika Konidela and Varun Tej

Niharika Konidela recently featured in the Disney+web series, Dead Pixels, alongside Akshay Lagusani, directed by Aditya Mandala.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej, known for his role in Fidaa, has two back-to-back movies lined up for release in December, including Karuna Kumar's Matka and Shakti Pratap Singh Hada's Operation Valentine.

The Konidela siblings continue to captivate their fans both on and off-screen with their talents and heartwarming family moments.

