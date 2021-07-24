Team Khiladi to resume shoot from THIS date; Makers share a new stylish poster of Ravi Teja from the film

The Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja opened the box office this year with Krack (2021) after the first wave of the Coronavirus and scored a massive hit. After this successful venture, Ravi Teja is all set to entertain with another movie Khiladi with director Ramesh Varma. As the movie industry is back to action post lockdown of Coronavirus, the team of Khiladi is all set to resume shoot very soon. The makers of the film announced this big news with a new poster of Ravi Teja from the film.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a new poster of Ravi Teja from the film to announce the details about the resumption of shooting. The team of Khiladi is all set t get to action from July 26th. Ravi Teja and other lead actors will resume shoot from Monday post the lockdown. Also, Ravi Teja looks super cool in the stylish poster, as he rides a sports bike.

Before the second wave of the pandemic, a big schedule of Khiladi was wrapped up in Italy. Photos and videos from the sets went viral then.

The director and Ravi Teja have worked with each other previously on the super hit entertainer Veera (2011). Khiladi is an action movie starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies. Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Unni Mukundan were roped in for pivotal roles. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for Khiladi. This action entertainer is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under the A Studios LLP banner.