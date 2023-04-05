Team Leo to announce next major update on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday?

Vijay has been busy shooting for the first schedule of his big-budget action film Leo in Kashmir for the past month. The film directed by “Vikram” fame Lokesh Kanakaraj is the current talk of the town and is expected to be one of the most anticipated films from Vijay in recent times. The team has not let out any details about the film till now and the shooting has been going on with utmost secrecy in Kashmir. The latest reports coming in confirm that the team has wrapped up the Srinagar schedule and the second schedule is already underway in Chennai. The shoot is supposed to be completed in Chennai in around 17 days as per the production plans.

Next update from Team Leo on Thalapathy Vijay’s Birthday

Reports claim that team Leo will be heading to Hyderabad afterward, for the third schedule, where the majority of the shooting will take place inside Ramoji Film City. Leo which is believed to be a pan-Indian film featuring a host of actors from different languages has wrapped up 50 % of its shoot as of now, with the major sequences already canned in Kashmir. The film which co-stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Priya Anand is expected to be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest releases this year.

Team Leo has planned some updates on June 22nd the day of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, where they will be revealing the next marketing content for the movie along with some key news for fans. The film which has been shot at a brisk pace is expected to be a game-changer for Tamil cinema and fans will be curious to have a sneak peek into the world of Leo before its release date of 19th October, which was released alongside the title teaser.

Leo is brewing

Leo is being shot by Manoj Paramahamsa and is said to be the first Tamil film to be shot with a RED V-raptor camera, used for some significant scenes. The film will have its music score and songs by Anirudh and it marks Vijay’s and Lokesh’s second collaboration with the rockstar after Master. The screenplay is being written by Lokesh and his team of co-writers, consisting of directors Ratna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. Directors Gautham Menon and Mysskin will also be playing crucial roles in the film along with Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is being produced by Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy and is expected to be Vijay’s biggest Pan-Indian release to date.

