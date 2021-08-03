Team RRR is excited as they begin the final schedule of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer in Ukraine

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is currently working on a big-budget film titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR.) The film is one of the biggest multi starrer films, as it features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles along with a diverse ensemble of cast. Ever since October 2020, the team of RRR has been shooting at a brisk phase and are currently in the final shooting schedule as Rajamouli is filming the climax scenes.

The makers took to social media and announced that they have arrived in Ukraine, Europe to shoot for the last schedule. Except for two songs, most of the shooting is complete. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have already started dubbing for the film as well. As the film is slated to release in October, the team is simultaneously also working on post-production and pre-release business.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The film boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is penned by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and M.M. Keeravani is composing the music. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and is slated to release all across the world on October 13, 2021, ahead of Dussehra.