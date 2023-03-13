Team RRR's Oscars 2023 eve schedule: From Naatu Naatu dance rehearsals to grand dinner, here's everything

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history in Indian cinema with its glorious acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The film, which was released in March 2022, broke several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. RRR is just a day away from the D-day of Oscars 2023. The superhit track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats has been nominated under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. As the team has reached USA, they had been busy with dancing, singing, practicing, greeting fans, and a team dinner.

Team RRR’s Oscars 2023 eve schedule

RRR’s Naatu Naatu which has been nominated under the Best Song Category will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards. Taking to his Instagram story, singer Kaala Bhairava shared a picture with Rahul Sipligunj, writing that the duo was done with round two of the rehearsals. Jr NTR, who was absent from a couple of RRR events due to some reasons is also geared up for the big night as he posted a picture with Hollywood star Brendan Fraser and wished him luck for the awards. Moreover, Ram Charan also attended a special meet and greet with his fans at Los Angeles. Her wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared two pictures of team RRR’s grand dinner and wrote they are ready to “rock tomorrow”.

Check out the glimpses here

More about Oscars 2023

For the unversed, “Naatu Naatu” is competing against “Applause” from the film Tell It Like A Woman, “Hold My Hand” from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “This Is Life” from Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Moreover, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers.

