Team of Simbu's upcoming action thriller Maanaadu to resume filming from November first week

The latest news update about the Venkat Prabhu film states that the team will resume the shooting of the film in the first week of November. The producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi shared a tweet which mentioned that the cast and crew of the Simbu starrer will resume shooting from the first week of November. The film Maanaadu is expected to be a political drama which will have an ample dose of action scenes. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the lead actor Simbu lost around 20 kgs for his role.

The news reports further go on to add that the gorgeous diva, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming film. The news reports also add that actors like SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, and Dany of Bigg Boss Tamil will feature in the highly anticipated action thriller.

Furthermore, the much awaited flick is backed by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions. The news reports on Maanaadu also state how the film was initially slated for a release in April 2019. But, the film as per news reports kept getting postponed. The fans and followers of the lead star of Maanaadu are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. The actor's new look for the upcoming thriller has also left the fans and film audiences curious.

