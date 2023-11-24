Teasing Rashmika Mandanna to Ranbir Kapoor’s Telugu: Top five moments from Unstoppable with NBK episode with team Animal

The latest episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK, has just been released. The episode, titled Wildest Episode, features Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has created quite the hype ever since its announcement earlier this month. As is the case with most episodes of the talk show, the latest episode is fun-filled, highly energetic, and has some memorable moments.

Here are the top 5 moments from the episode

1. Teasing Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda’s name

A major highlight of the episode was shared even in the promo video, where Ranbir Kapoor poked fun at Rashmika by mentioning her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s name. The actor even made Nandamuri Balakrishna ask the Geetha Govindam actress to choose between Ranbir and Vijay.

Additionally, Rashmika also got a call from Vijay Deverakonda while on the show, and she could be seen smiling and blushing. Balayya added on to the fun as well.

2. Nandamuri Balakrishna recreates Mughal-E-Azam

During the course of the show, Balayya mentioned that his all-time favorite classic film is Mughal-E-Azam, which features Prithviraj Kapoor, Ranbir’s great-grandfather. The Bhagavanth Kesari actor also recreated one of the most famous dialogues from the film, with Ranbir Kapoor adding on for support. The Sanju actor even gave him a standing ovation once he was done.

3. Ranbir Kapoor speaks in Telugu

One of the highlights of the episode was Ranbir’s occasional switch to Telugu. The actor even spoke lines from Balayya’s films and even asked ‘enti? Enti?’ at times, which translates to ‘what?’ in English. Ranbir Kapoor also narrated a line from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s superhit film Legend, with the help of Rashmika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

4. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ranbir Kapoor groove together

A clipping that went viral on social media as soon as it was revealed in the promo video was a scene of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ranbir Kapoor dancing together to the titular track from the host’s 2017 film Paisa Vasool.

Additionally, they also grooved to the chartbuster song Badtameez Dil from Ranbir’s 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and were even joined by Rashmika Mandanna.

5. Ranbir Kapoor reveals his tattoo

Undoubtedly, one of the most awe-inspiring moments in the episode was when Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his tattoo. The actor revealed that he had tattooed the name of his daughter, Raha, on his left shoulder.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor TEASES Rashmika Mandanna; mentions Vijay Deverakonda on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show