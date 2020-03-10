Teddy: Power packed teaser of Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer RELEASED; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The makers of Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer Teddy took shared the film’s action-packed teaser on Tuesday. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The film marks Shakti Sounder Rajan’s 5th film, the last being Tik Tik Tik in 2018. The teaser starts with the antagonist’s voice-over, which compares the most expensive Swiss watch and an ordinary digital watch that is available in roadside shops.

The teaser also shows Arya fighting a group of men on a train, and then in a hospital and then again in a parking lot. It is to be noted that Sayyeshaa, who is playing the lead role, makes a brief appearance in the teaser. It can be understood that the film has a lot to do with the abduction of women, but there are no further clues. The teaser ends with a teddy bear falling off a roof, smacking on a hospital floor. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Meanwhile, Arya will be seen next in Pa Ranjith directorial. If reports turn out to be true, the story will be set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta. The film will have Arya playing the role of a boxer. Arya has also joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, and Raashi Khanna are the three heroines who have been finalised to feature in this Sundar C directorial.

