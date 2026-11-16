HanuMan actor Teja Sajja is all set to tie the knot with US-based tech professional Mourya. Following their engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on November 16, 2026, here's a closer look at the actor and his fiancée.

Teja Sajja Engagement: Who is Mourya?

Mourya is a Hyderabad-born, US-based software engineer who recently got engaged to Teja Sajja . She works in the technology sector alongside her father, who runs a tech business, and has no professional or family connections to the film industry.

The couple's marriage was arranged by their families, and their engagement took place at a luxury hotel in Hyderabad. In a recent interview, the HanuMan actor revealed that Mourya prefers to stay away from the public eye and that he intends to keep their personal life private.

Speaking about the wedding, the actor said, “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends.”

The couple is reportedly planning an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur in December 2026, followed by a reception in Hyderabad.

Although the engagement was an intimate affair, the ceremony saw the presence of several prominent names from Telugu cinema. According to reports, celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nani , Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Anil Ravipudi, Prasanth Varma, and others attended the event.

Teja Sajja’s work front

Teja Sajja recently made his debut as a show host with The Traitors Telugu, which streams on Prime Video. The reality show brings together 20 contestants from different walks of life for a game centred on alliances, deception, and betrayal.

Following the release of Mirai in 2025, the actor is set to headline Zombie Reddy NXT LVL , a sequel to his horror-comedy film Zombie Reddy. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the upcoming film also features Kannada star Upendra and Shanaya Kapoor in key roles.

The first instalment, Zombie Reddy, was directed by Prasanth Varma, who later helmed the blockbuster HanuMan. The film also starred Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, Kireeti Damaraju, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu, Lahari Shari, and others.

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