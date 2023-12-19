Tejja Sajja REPLIES to heated question of whether he can handle a big film like HanuMan

HanuMan starring Tejja Sajja finally dropped its first trailer today and was seen along with the team of HanuMan at the launch event. During the event, a person had asked him, “The film’s canvas is a huge one and you being a small actor, could do justice to the film?”

Taking into the gravity of the question, Tejja Sajja replied “With all due respect, I’m not hurting you but just expressing myself but I wanna point out that if a new actor from a strong family background comes ahead with a big canvas film like this after doing small films, Will you ask the same question to them?”

Tejja Sajja’s response at HanuMan trailer event

Tejja Sajja continued, “I have been a child artist for such a long time, I have done character roles in films like Oh! Baby and also did films in lead roles and then after passing so many hurdles, I’m finally here but when a hero from a strong background isn’t asked this question, why am I being asked this?”

However, the trailer has garnered immense response over the internet in just a matter of few hours with netizens reacting to the quality of visuals and VFX used in the film.

The film is releasing on the occasion of Sankranti 2024 which puts it in the clash release of Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. When asked about this, the director Prasanth Varma replied, “Definitely Mahesh Babu is a great star and I will definitely watch it on the first day itself. The film has one of my favorite directors and my favorite hero.”

Moreover, Prasanth also added that the team HanuMan is relentlessly focusing on securing the required number of screens with Telugu-speaking regions to have around 400 theaters and Hindi-speaking regions to have 1500 theaters for release.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is a Telugu-language superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, which is the first installment in a cinematic universe called Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The film, which is bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment, features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, and many more in leading roles. The film is touted as the first Telugu superhero film which is based on the legend of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

