Telangana assembly elections: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR cast their vote; videos and photos

Polling for the Telangana Assembly elections commenced Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. Several prominent figures emerged to cast their votes in the Telangana assembly elections. Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was spotted patiently queuing up to cast his vote at a polling booth, demonstrating his respect for the electoral process. JrNTR, along with his family, was also seen arriving at a polling booth station in Hyderabad. These are just a few examples of celebrities exercising their democratic right to vote in the Telangana Assembly elections.

The high voter turnout reflects the significance of these elections to the people of Telangana.

Allu Arjun turned up in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers to cast his vote. He stood in line to exercise his voting rights. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Stories and posted about his vote. The actor captioned the Instagram story as ‘Cast your vote in Telangana state elections 2023’.

Jr. NTR was seen in a white sweatshirt and dark blue denim pants as the actor stood in line along with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and his mother, Shalini Nandamuri, to cast their votes.

Chiranjeevi was seen wearing a swami mala as the actor arrived at Jubilee Hills along with his wife Surekha and his daughter Sreeja. The actor stood in line along with other people to cast his vote.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun, JrNTR, and Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun will reprise his role from the first installment, while Rashmika Manndanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will also play significant parts. The film is scheduled to grace the big screens on Independence Day next year.

Devara - I have been produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the names Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are said to play key roles, with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of writing the soundtrack.

Chiranjeevi has two additional projects in the pipeline, tentatively titled Mega 157 and Mega 158. Rumors suggest that filmmaker Sushmitha Konidela will helm Mega 157, while Mega 158 will be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

