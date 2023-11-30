Telangana assembly elections: Nagarjuna with wife Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Nani and other celebs cast their votes; videos

Telugu celebrities stepped out in Hyderabad on Thursday to cast their respective votes for the Telangana Election 2023. Notable figures like MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nithiin, and Rana Daggubati fulfilled their civic duty by voting early in the morning.

Telugu celebrities Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, and Allu Sneha Reddy also cast their votes in the Telangana Assembly elections. The video of celebrities casting their votes from the voting booth has been going viral on social media. The Telangana Assembly elections commenced on Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies.

Check out the video of Nagarjuna and his wife Amala, and Allu Sneha Reddy casting their votes below

The video of Telugu celebrities casting their votes went viral on social media. Filmmaker Sukumar and his wife Thabitha, along with actor Sai Dharam Tej, took to Twitter (now X) to share that they had exercised their right to vote and encouraged their followers to do the same.

Check out the tweets of director Sukumar and actor Sai Dharam Tej below

Natural star Nani, actor Naga Chaitanya, and versatile director Sekhar Kammula were also spotted at different polling booths in Hyderabad, casting their votes in the Telangana Assembly elections. The elections commenced on Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies.

Check out the video of Nani, Naga Chaitanya, and Sekhar Kammula voting in different polls below

Upcoming projects of Nani, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna

The next project that Naga Chaitanya will be seen in is the Vikram Kumar-directed web series Dhootha. The series boasts a stellar ensemble, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pracchi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rajasekhar Aningi. The web series is all set to hit screens on December 1.

Additionally, Chaitanya can be seen in Chandoo Mondeti's Telugu film Thandel. This movie reunites him with Sai Pallavi, and it's based on the real-life experiences of fishermen in Srikakulam. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, this film promises another captivating collaboration.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for his next project, Naa Saami Ranga. Directed by renowned choreographer Vijay Binni, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Scheduled for release in January 2024, this upcoming venture is significant for Nagarjuna as it marks his 99th film.

Next up for Nani is the romance drama Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, a rookie. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the lead, alongside the Jersey actor, and also has prominent faces like Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and more in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a story about the relationship between a father and his daughter and will have a romantic angle to it as well. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 7.