Telangana assembly elections: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Venkatesh and Rana cast their vote; videos

Several celebrities stepped out in Hyderabad on Thursday to cast their respective votes for the Telangana Election 2023. Jr. NTR, his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri, were seen casting their votes. Megastar Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, and his daughter Sreeja also performed their civic duty by voting. Allu Arjun was also spotted earlier in the day standing in the queue and casting his vote.

Oscar-winning music composer MM. Keeravani was also seen voting at the Jubilee Hills polling booth. Ace filmmaker SS. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a selfie with his wife, Rama Rajamouli, and captioned, "We did? DID YOU? Be a proud voter."

Check out the tweet of SS Rajamouli and the video of MM Keeravani casting their respective votes below

The video of celebrities casting their votes went viral on social media. Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, and actor Srikanth's son Roshan were spotted at different polling booths in Hyderabad exercising their right to vote. The Telangana Assembly elections commenced Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies.

Check out the video of Victory Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, and actor Srikanth's son Roshan below

