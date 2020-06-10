Telangana government issues rules on social distancing during shooting: No shake hands when greeting others

Telangana government has introduced safely guidelines for the makers of the films as they resume shooting amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Telangana government has finally granted permission to resume the filming of movies and TV series amid COVID-19 outbreak. Months after the lockdown, celebrities have kick-started the shooting of their upcoming films. However, this time the cast and crew on the sets have to follow certain rules on social distancing and safety measures. “Working staff should not shake hands when greeting other while in studio or office premises,” the Government said as they introduced safely guidelines. While the cinema halls will be shut until further notice, only 10 people from the cast and crew should be present on the sets be it for script session, editing or dubbing of their respective films.

There should be proper thermal scanning, wearing masks, hand gloves and using sanitizer should be mandatory for everyone entering/exiting the studio at any time of the day. Smoking, chewing of tobacco and spitting is an offence and is banned on the sets. Every crew member should maintain at least 3 ft distance and avoid sharing food, water and other personal stuff with each other. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently stated in his Tweet that it the responsibility of the people in the industry to work it out with the recommended safely guidelines.

"Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job," wrote SS Rajamouli on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli recently met with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeking his permission to start shooting in the state.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×