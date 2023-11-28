Telangana Minister ignites controversy during Animal event; tells Ranbir Kapoor Telugu people will rule India

Ranbir Kapoor and the team of Animal are actively promoting their film which is slated to release in theaters on December 1st, 2023. The team traveled to Hyderabad, where the event was attended by actor Mahesh Babu, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, Malla Reddy.

During the event Minister Malla Reddy took it up on the stage and started to spark the controversy where he addressed Ranbir Kapoor and made the comment Telugu ruling over India. Ranbir helplessly in the situation just heard it and smiled without being able to react to it.

Minister Malla Reddy makes controversial comment

Minister Malla Reddy told Ranbir, “Ranbir, I want to tell you something. Telugu people will rule over India, Bollywood, and Hollywood in the next five years. You will also have to move to Hyderabad next year. Why? Because Mumbai is old now and Bengaluru has traffic jams. Hyderabad is the only city in India.”

Along with these comments, he also praised the Telugu artists Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Rashmika Mandanna who were part of the event.

Many Telugu film fans and the general public expressed how they felt ashamed after the controversial comment went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens lauded Ranbir for taking it up with so much patience while some pointed out how he is a politician and will do anything for votes. The latter is more probable as Telangana is entering the polls for the assembly elections in a couple of days.

More about Animal

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film revolves around a toxic father-son relationship which turns the protagonist into a dreaded gangster who will go to any extent for safeguarding and impressing his father.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and many more in key roles. The movie has an A certificate from CBFC and a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes with expectations of being more violent than Vanga’s last movie Kabir Singh.

