Television actress and singer Soundarya exposes a college lecturer who sent obscene texts to her

Television actress and Super Singer show fame singer Soundarya recently took to social media and exposed a pervert who sent obscene texts to her on Instagram. The actress posted screenshots of a college lecturer who approached her to sleep with him. While exposing him publicly, Soundarya also thanked Instagram for introducing a new feature. The feature not only allows her from blocking this man's current Instagram account, but also all the accounts he may create in future. She further warned the college girls that this same man might be their lecturer and they should be careful about it.

She wrote, "And that's the way a professor talks to a woman. Damn shame! His profile says he is a professor in Madurai. I hope the girls in his college stay safe around him. " Fans of the actress are lauding Soundarya's decision of exposing the professor publicly. This has happened to a lot of actresses in the past and many made sure to teach such people a lesson for sending such inappropriate texts on social media.

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar has worked in many shows on Vijay Television. She started her Television career as a Super Singer contestant and since then, there has been no looking back. She made her debut with Kabali, in which she has portrayed the role of a pub singer. Soundarya Bala Nandakumar was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer action drama Master. The film was a blockbuster hit.

