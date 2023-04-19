Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh passes away at 52

Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh passed away on Tuesday. He suffered cardiac arrest in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. The news has been shared by director Anand Ravi on social media and it left many of his fans and colleagues in grief. The late comedian was reportedly 52 years old.

Anand Ravi took to his Facebook and shared the shocking news of Allu Ramesh's death. He wrote, "From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you. om shanti."

About Allu Ramesh

Allu Ramesh started off his career as an actor by doing theatre performances. After that, he made his debut in Tollywood with Tarun's Chirujallu and starred in almost 50 films. He gained recognition for his performances in films like 'Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata.' The actor played minion roles as a comedian in many Telugu films. Despite his minimum screen presence, he gained recognition with his unique coastal accent. Allu Ramesh acted in movies like Napoleon, Tholubommalata, Madhura Wines, and Ravana Desam. Over a two-decade-long career, Ramesh went on to appear in several popular and successful films and was last seen in Rajendra Prasad’s Anukoni Prayanam on the big screens.

Apart from films, he was also part of the Television industry. He was last seen in the series Maa Vidakula, where he played the role of the actress' father.

