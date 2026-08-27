Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao passes away at 73 due to health issues

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual’s demise, which could be triggering to some.

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away at the age of 73. Following his demise, several actors and film personalities expressed their condolences after hearing the news.

GV Narayana Rao passes away at 73

According to a report by Cine Josh, GV Narayana Rao had been facing health issues for some time and passed away on August 27, 2026. The actor-producer had a career spanning nearly five decades. He was born in Kurumaddali village in Krishna district and received acting training at the Madras Film Institute before entering the film industry.

GV Narayana Rao made his acting debut with K. Balachander’s Anthuleni Katha in 1976. He later played lead roles in films such as Muthyala Pallaki, Oka Oori Katha, Chilakamma Cheppindi, and Oorukichchina Maata. He eventually moved to supporting roles and went on to act in more than 100 films.

Narayana Rao shared a close friendship with Rajinikanth . The two were batchmates at a film institute in Chennai and trained together before entering the industry. The actor-producer also had a strong association with Chiranjeevi. The duo worked together in films such as Chattaniki Kallu Levu, Manchu Pallaki, Raja Vikramarka, Gang Leader, and Hitler.

Narayana Rao later ventured into film production and backed movies including Chiranjeevi ’s Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu. He subsequently remade Yamudiki Mogudu in Tamil with Rajinikanth as Athisaya Piravi.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he acted in nearly 200 films. He also appeared in popular television serials such as Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda, while remaining active in the entertainment industry during his final years.

Narayana Rao’s final cinematic appearance was in the period comedy-drama Skylab, written and directed by Vishvak Khanderao. Starring Nithya Menen , Satyadev, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, the film featured the actor as Gowri’s father.

Moreover, he also appeared in the television series Geethanjali, an official remake of the Tamil series Sevvanthi.

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