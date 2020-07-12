Telugu actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula tests positive for COVID 19; Requests his co stars and team to get tested

The Swatichinukulu and Bandham fame star Bharatwaj Rangavajjula has requested his co-stars from both the shows to get tested for Coronavirus.

Telugu actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula recently took to social media and confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Swatichinukulu and Bandham fame star also requested his co-stars from both the shows to get tested for Coronavirus. Sharing a video of himself confirming about being tested COVID-19 positive, Bharatwaj wrote, "Hai everyone...#Hello guys #wanted to share this news with everyone that Im tested Covid-19 positive #I am doing well and completely asymtamatic #who ever worked with me please get tested #stay isolated no need to worry #dont panic # plz dont spread negativity #stayhome stay safesafe #need all your blessings for my come back."

Recently, Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy was also tested positive for COVID-19. Navya took to Instagram and shared a video of herself confirming about being tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared about eating healthy and that she is taking care of everything to build her immunity. Navya also asked all her friends and people who were close to her in the past week to isolate themselves. Sharing the video on IG, she wrote, "To whomsoever it may concern... My lovelies for sure.."

While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine. COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country with each passing day. In fact, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also been tested positive for Coronavirus. The father-son duo has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

