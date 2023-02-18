Telugu actor Geetha Singh's son passes away in an accident

Telugu actor Geetha Singh, who is known for comic roles in movies, lost her son due to a road accident. According to reports, her son passed away due to an accident in Hyderabad. The actress shared the sad news through her Facebook handle and also urged everyone to be careful while driving.

Geeta Singh is not married and the son she lost is adopted. She adopted her brother's sons, and the elder one tragically passed away in a recent accident. More details of the accident are not known yet. However, Geetha's close friend took to her Facebook handle and shared the heartbreaking news. She wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "Geeta Singh's son died in a road accident. Advise people who are traveling in a car or bike to go safely. Om Shanthi."