Telugu actor Geetha Singh's son passes away in an accident
Telugu actor Geetha Singh, who is known for comic roles in movies and acted in above 50 films, lost her son in a road accident.
Telugu actor Geetha Singh, who is known for comic roles in movies, lost her son due to a road accident. According to reports, her son passed away due to an accident in Hyderabad. The actress shared the sad news through her Facebook handle and also urged everyone to be careful while driving.
Geeta Singh is not married and the son she lost is adopted. She adopted her brother's sons, and the elder one tragically passed away in a recent accident. More details of the accident are not known yet. However, Geetha's close friend took to her Facebook handle and shared the heartbreaking news. She wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "Geeta Singh's son died in a road accident. Advise people who are traveling in a car or bike to go safely. Om Shanthi."
About Geetha Singh's career
Geetha Singh made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2005 with film Evadi Gola Vaadidi. She played a supporting role as a comic actor. After that, she rose to fame for acting beside Allari Naresh in the film Kitha Kithalu and since then, she has acted in numerous films. According to reports, Geetha acted in 50 films in Tollywood. Some of her best performances in movies are
Sasirekha Parinayam, Seema Tapakai, Sarrainodu, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Telugammayi, Rambabu Gadi Pellam, Mondi Mogullu Penki Pellalu and more.
Geetha Singh's last film was in 2019. She started as a supporting cast in Sundeep Kishan's Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. The film also featured Hansika Motwani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. However, due to a lack of opportunities, the actress has been away from acting for the last few years.
As the family tries to cope with this immense loss, many celebs from the Telugu film industry are coming forward to express their support and offer condolences.
