Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away at 74; Jr NTR and Rakul Preet Singh offer condolences
In a shocking piece of news, popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday, September 8 of heart attack. He was 74. He died at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Many celebrities, politicians and fans took to twitter and offered condolences to the popular actor. Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Reddy in a lot of films also paid respect to the late actor on social media. She wrote, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films Face with cold sweat condolences to the family . RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu."
Jr NTR also took to Twitter and offered condolences to the family. Sudheer Babu tweeted, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy." Nara Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted as he expressed the huge loss to the Telugu film industry. He wrote, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief."
అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020
This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020
Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020
Deeply saddened with the demise of one of the most versatile actors Jaya Prakash garu.. I quite imitate his catchy slang when at work on TV.. you will be remembered by me with the knowledge you shared about theatre on one of my shows.. #RIPJP garu
— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 8, 2020
Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Acting Legend #JayaPrakashReddy garu Theatre &Telugu Films miss his versatility &laughs :(
My deepest condolences to his Family pic.twitter.com/mxvJWJCNYf
— Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) September 8, 2020
Jaya Prakash Reddy is known for his works in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi among many.
The veteran actor was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released in January this year. The film was a huge hit and managed to win the hearts of the audience.
