Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away at 74; Jr NTR and Rakul Preet Singh offer condolences

Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja and others offered condolences to popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy, who passed away of heart attack.

In a shocking piece of news, popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday, September 8 of heart attack. He was 74. He died at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Many celebrities, politicians and fans took to twitter and offered condolences to the popular actor. Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Reddy in a lot of films also paid respect to the late actor on social media. She wrote, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films Face with cold sweat condolences to the family . RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu."

Jr NTR also took to Twitter and offered condolences to the family. Sudheer Babu tweeted, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy." Nara Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted as he expressed the huge loss to the Telugu film industry. He wrote, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief."

Jaya Prakash Reddy is known for his works in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi among many.

The veteran actor was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released in January this year. The film was a huge hit and managed to win the hearts of the audience.

