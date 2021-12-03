Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram's brother passes away in an accident; Pens an emotional note

Kiran Abbavaram lost his elder brother Ramanjulu Reddy in a road accident on December 1, 2021. It came as a huge shock to Kiran and his family knowing about his brother, who was in his late 20s passed away. The actor now took to social media and penned an emotional note remembering his late brother.

The actor shared a picture of them from one of his film’s pre-release functions and wrote, "My brother would always told me at least one of us should make it big. He supported me as much as he could, even gave up his own luxuries for it just to see me achieve my dream. And at a moment when I feel like I am finding a foothold in the film industry, he’s no more. He would always ask me when I would introduce him to everyone and I kept putting it off in hope of doing it on the day I make it big. I never imagined this is how I would have to introduce him. My brother is the one behind me Abbavaram Ramanjulu Reddy."

He also urged everyone to be careful while driving and remember their family. “He lost his life due to a road accident. Please Take care while driving. The ones working hard for your happiness cannot bear it if something happens to you."

Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram will next be seen in Sebastian PC 524 with Balaji Sayyapureddy and he recently announced another movie with Kaarthik Shankar.

