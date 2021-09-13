Telugu actor Navdeep spotted at the ED office amidst paps & security in connection to Drugs Case

After Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja and others, Navdeep is the next Tollywood celebrity to appear in front of ED. He was spotted today at the office in Hyderabad amid security as paps try to click him. One can see in the pics, Navdeep in casual attire and holding a file holder in one hand as he rushes inside the office.

Navdeep is being questioned in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case. Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh, a former actress turned producer Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and his driver were grilled by ED for hours.

A total of 10 people from Tollywood have been summoned, including a private club manager for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. In the next 10 days, Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu, Mumaith Khan and Srinivas will appear at ED office for questioning. The case investigation will go on till September 22.