Telugu actor Navdeep summoned by Hyderabad cops in drug probe; DEETS inside

Telugu actor Navdeep has been served with a notice by the cops regarding the drug case busted recently. He is called by the Gudimalkapur police to join the investigation of the drug case. He was one of the contacts found in drug peddlers' phones recently in Hyderabad.

Navdeep approaches court for a drug case

A few days ago, the cops arrested three Nigerian nationals and four others for allegedly possessing and selling drugs to customers in the city. During the investigation of the case, Navdeep's contact was found. He is reportedly a customer in the remand report submitted by the police.

An official was quoted saying to Telangana Today, "During the investigation, we came to know that Navdeep was in contact with the drug peddlers. A notice is issued to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer on Saturday."

Based on the order given by the court, police reportedly asked Navdeep to appear for investigation on September 23. Navdeep was named as an accused by TSNAB after one of the arrested accused, Kolli Ramchand, allegedly helped the actor get the drugs.

Meanwhile, the actor has reportedly approached the Telangana High Court to not arrest and also applied for anticipatory bail in the lower cut. Apart from Navdeep, ten people have been customers in the case including high-profile actors and businessmen linked to the film industry.

The Tollywood Drug Case in 2017

This is not the first time Tollywood actors are caught in a drug case. In 2017, the Tollywood drug case caught the headlines. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned 12 big names from the South industry, including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ravi Teja in connection to the money Laundering in the drug case.

