Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha halted by the cops as he delivers emergency medicines amid COVID 19

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, there has been havoc in India. The second wave of Coronavirus led to a spike in cases around the country. The lack of hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and other essential aid has overburdened the country’s health care system and currently, thousands of patients are battling the virus. As a result, several actors and actresses have taken to their social media platforms to reach out to the communities in need during the ongoing health crisis. Now, South star Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Twitter handle to share how he’s assisting people in these unprecedented times.

The actor wrote that he was on the way to deliver ‘emergency medicines’ when he was stopped by the police in Hyderabad. He further explained that despite providing the necessary prescription and details about the patient, he was asked to get an Epass. “Emergency Life saving Medicines from Uppal to Kims Minister road... In spite of providing the Prescription and patient details... was stopped and asked to Get an Epass,” he expressed his disappointment in the tweet and further wrote, “Tried 9 times but the server is down... I thought medical emergencies were allowed!!!”

Was on the way to deliver Emergency Life saving Medicines from Uppal to Kims Minister road... Inspite of providing the Prescription and patient details.. was stopped and asked to Get an Epass.

Tried 9 times but the sever is down...

I thought medical emergencies were allowed!!! pic.twitter.com/qEVWqlJkGj — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 23, 2021

Since the past few weeks, Nikhil has been actively arranging for medical aid for Covid-19 patients. The Twitter handle of Hyderabad City Police replied to the actor’s post and requested him to provide location details. They wrote, "Dear sir, please share your location, we will inform the concerned/local staff, to get it resolved. Thank you."

