Telugu actor-politician Posani Krishna Murali arrested at his home for making derogatory comments in speech

Renowned Telugu actor, and YSR Congress Party member Posani Krishna Murali, known for films like 1: Nenokkadine, Temper, and more, was arrested at his home in Hyderabad by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday.

The arrest comes as a result of derogatory comments that the actor-turned-politician made. A case was registered against Krishna Murali at the Obulavaripalli Police Station for allegedly making derogatory comments against a particular community during a speech, which led to creating discord among communities.

It is understood that the police have registered cases under BNS Sections 196, 353(2) and 111, read with section 3(5) of the SC/ST Act, as well as, the BNSS Section 41(1) and 47(2). More information regarding his arrest is awaited.

As per the arrest notice given to Krishna Murali’s wife, Kusuma Latha, the offense committed by the actor-politician is cognizable and non-bailable. It was also mentioned that he would be forwarded to the Additional Judicial Magistrate of 1st Class in Rajampet for Judicial Custody.

Several videos have surfaced online, where the police can be seen requesting the actor to cooperate with them. The video also shows Krishna Murali letting the police know that he has been unwell and undergoing treatment. However, the police requested him to go along with them and handed over the notice to his family.

Check out the video below:

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Posani Krishna Murali has landed in legal trouble over derogatory remarks. In November last year, the actor-politician was booked for making derogatory remarks against the current Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Coming to the work front, Posani Krishna Murali is known for humorous and character roles. Apart from being an actor, he is a writer and director as well. Earlier this year, the actor featured in the Telugu romantic drama film Nidurinchu Jahapana, which was helmed by Prasanna Kumar Devarapalli and featured Anand Vardhan and Navami Gayak in the lead roles.

The film has been bankrolled by AR Entertainments, while Anup Rubens composed the film’s music. Anand Reddy Nadakatla and Nani Babu Karumachi took care of the film’s cinematography and editing respectively. The film garnered mixed reviews at the time of release.