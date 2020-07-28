Telugu actor Raavi Kondala Rao passes away aged 88 due to cardiac arrest

As veteran actor Raavi Kondala Rao breathed his last today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned his demise.

In another shocking news from the entertainment industry, Telugu writer, director and producer Raavi Kondala Rao has breathed his last today at the age of 88. According to media reports, Raavi died of a cardiac arrest while he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. His demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief in the Telugu film industry. To note, Raavi Kondala Rao, who lost his wife in 2012, is survived by his son.

Mourning the demise of the veteran actor, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared his pic on Twitter and wrote, “The death of Sri Ravi Kondalarao, a senior actor, writer, versatile intellectual and artist, is tragic. In roles that evoke Teluguness, his acting is fun, adding humour. I pray to God to give peace to his soul.”

To note, Raavi has been a renowned journalist before he ventured into the Telugu Film industry as an actor in 1958 with the movie Sobha. In fact, he had also proved his mettle as a director, mimicry artist and much more. Raavi also played supporting roles in movies like Ramudu Bheemudu, Thene Manasulu, Dasara Bullodu, Chantabbai, Pelli Pustakam and Bhairava Dweepam. To note, Raavi Kondala Rao has worked in over 600 Telugu movies. He was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s 365 Days which released in 2015. Interestingly, his wife Radha Kumari Rao, who was also an actor had around 600 movies to her credit. In fact, the couple had shared the screen space in around 150 movies.

సీనియర్ నటులు, రచయిత, బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలి, కళాప్రపూర్ణ శ్రీ రావి కొండలరావు గారి మరణం విచారకరం. తెలుగుదనం ఉట్టిపడే పాత్రల్లో, హాస్యాన్ని జోడించి ఆయన ప్రదర్శించే నటన ఆహ్లాదకరంగా ఉండేది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/cofp6YWf3V — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 28, 2020

Credits :PTI

