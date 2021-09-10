Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with an accident; Reportedly unconscious

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has met with a serious road accident. The actor has suffered serious injuries, after he met with an accident on Hyderabad’s cable bridge. Tej was reportedly riding his sports bike, when he lost control on the bridge, leading to the accident. He is reportedly unconscious at the moment.

Reports say that fans don't have to worry as doctors are monitoring him closely. Actors Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and family have visited the actor. Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan revealed that Sai Dharam Tej will be shifted to Apollo. More details are awaited. Sai Dharam Tej is one of the new age actors from the influential Mega family, who is growing steadily with different roles and genres in the industry. The actor is an avid social media user and often interacts with his fans. A couple of months back, the Solo Brathuke So Better actor interacted with fans on instagram with an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. His replies to two questions totally had caught our attention- one is about Samantha Akkineni and other is about Icon Star Allu Arjun. One of the fans during the interaction asked Sai Dharam Tej to answer who is his current favourite heroine. To which the actor replied with hearts that Samantha Akkineni is always his favourite actress.