Telugu actor Srikanth’s father passes away in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor Srikanth’s father Parameswara Rao passed away on Monday in Hyderabad. Parameswara Rao took his last breath at 2:30 am in a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to media reports, the actor's father was 71 and is survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi, sons Srikanth, Anil and daughter Nirmala. Reports suggest Srikanth's father was going through health issues and was undergoing treatment for the last 4 months.

His last rite will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad. Parameswara Rao hailed from Mekavaripalem in Krishna district and later shifted to Basavapalem vil Srikanth lage in Gangavati district, Karnataka.

Talking about actor Srikanth, the actor got trained in acting for six months in 1990. His first film Peoples Encounter was released in 1991. Then Srikanth played minor roles as villain and supporting artist in his earlier career. He became a lead actor with the film One by Two. He has starred in more than 100 Telugu films as a lead. His first hit film as a lead actor was Taj Mahal, which was released in May 1995.

Credits :Filmibeat

