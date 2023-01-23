Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

Sudheer Varma, who is an aspiring actor in the Telugu film industry, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he died by suicide at his residence in Vizag due to unknown reasons. It is reportedly said that he was going through a hard phase in his life.

The news of young and aspiring actor Sudheer Varma's death by suicide came up as a shocker to the industry.

Celebs like Sudhakar Komakula, director Venky Kudumula and others took to Twitter and reacted to the unfortunate demise of Sudheer Verma. Many celebs also offered condolences to the family.

Sudheer Komakula, who shared screen space with Sudhakar Komakula in Kundanapu Bomma, took to Twitter and shared the news of his death. The actor wrote, "Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!,

Director Venky Kudumula also took to Twitter and expressed his shock over the unfortunate death of Sudheer. He shared a pic of Sudheer and wrote, "Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain..We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace."