Telugu actor Vishwak Sen tests positive for COVID-19, informs isolating himself

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has tested positive for Covid-19. Announcing the news on social media, the Falaknuma Das star wrote, “Hi all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself and following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Meanwhile, actor Vishwak Sen rose to fame with his maiden directorial project Falaknuma Das. The actor scored his first superhit with HIT: The First Case. He last appeared on screen in Paagal. The film was directed by Naresh Kuppili. Vishwak Sen has some prominent projects in his kitty including Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Gaami. Helmed by Viday Sagar Chinta, Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is slated to release on 14 April 2022. The film is produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the SVCC Digital banner. Jay Krish has composed the music for the film, while cinematography has been done by Karthik Palani. In the meantime, his other project Gaami has been bankrolled by UV Creations on their new banner V Celluloid. Vishwak Sen is playing the role of an Aghora in the film.