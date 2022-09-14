Telugu actress allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage; Accused arrested

The latest buzz doing rounds in the news circles claims that a fitness trainer was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a Telugu actress under the pretext of marrying her. Going by the reports, the victim met the accused, Aditya Ajay Kapoor, at the residence of a common friend, and the two exchanged phone numbers there. After staying in touch with one another, the two got close over time. The FIR claims that the actress was raped in Mumbai and also in Goa.

Shedding more light on the matter, an official quoted the FIR saying, "Kapoor maintained physical relations with the woman by promising to marry her. When the actress asked for marriage, he insisted that she continue to keep physical relations with him. When she refused, he started abusing and assaulting her. He sent obscene messages on the phone numbers of the parents of the victim and threatened to kill her. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the police."

According to the reports, an FIR was initially registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai and was later transferred to the Cuffe Parade police station as the crime took place in their jurisdiction. Now, the accused has been taken into custody under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape, and the Information Technology Act, among others. Meanwhile, the investigation on the matter is presently underway. For the unversed, the actress has been a part of a few Telugu movies.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse and assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

