Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini shares her inspiring story of battling cancer on Women's Day

In December 2021, Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She tested positive for BRCA1 ( hereditary breast cancer, which is a genetic mutation of guaranteed a 70% chance of another resurgence of cancer in her life.

Hamsa Nandini underwent treatment for breast cancer last year. She underwent 16 chemotherapy to remove tumour from her body so and not to spread throughout. Now, on the occasion of Women's Day, Hamsa Nandini opened up about battling cancer in a long post, which she shared on her Instagram. The actress mentioned that she didn't let cancer define and fought back with a smile. She is pumped back stronger than ever before.

She began shooting for her next in November last year. “I have always felt the most alive in front of the camera. Being back on the sets has proven to be more therapeutic than I could have imagined. I already feel stronger and more energised than ever before." She also added that she is thankful for the universe that I am alive and promised herself to live every moment like her last during her chemotherapy. The actress also mentioned she wants to be a part of the world that shapes better.

Hamsa Nandini opens up about her breast cancer journey

Since her mother, too, had breast cancer, it was tough for Nandini to get over the emotional baggage of the past. Confusion, dread, and anxiety enveloped her in the immediate aftermath of the diagnosis. The actress is also establishing a cancer foundation under the name of her mother.

"I can't emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, a supportive network of competent doctors and her family, and a positive mindset," Nandini says, trying to spread awareness.

