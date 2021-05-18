Telugu artist Pavala Syamala in dire straits as she falls into poverty

Pavala Syamala is hard-pressed for money as she struggles for income. Her daughter is ill. She has appealed for help.

There is hardly a cine-goer who is not familiar with Pavala Syamala's face in the Telugu States. The veteran comedienne, who is known for excellent comic timing, has acted in more than 250 movies since her debut decades ago.

The 70-year-old artist is now in dire straits. Lack of acting opportunities has meant that she has no sustainable source of income. Her young daughter's health condition has meant that she has had to cough up medical bills to the tune of Rs 10,000 every month. Syamala's daughter, who survived a severe TB infection, has been bed-ridden due to an injury. Upon coming to know of my condition, Megastar Chiranjeevi in the past gave Rs 2 lakh. During the making of 'Gabbar Singh' many years ago, Pawan Kalyan ensured monetary support.

Speaking to a TV channel, Syamala has said, "The pension given by the Telangana government for old people hasn't been coming to me for the past few months. It has become a struggle to find food for me and my daughter. Not many are willing to come to us and help due to the pandemic."

Soonu Sir Telugu Actor Pavala Syamala Suffering From Health Problems No Have money Her Financial Problem Please Help Her Sir @PawanKalyan @KChiruTweets @SonuSoodfoundation pic.twitter.com/5fxNoai4bu — @ImBaluGoud (@Balajigoudk1) May 16, 2021

Last week, comedienne and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 inmate Karate Kalyani reached out to Syamala and gave her Rs 10,000 towards immediate expenses.

'Nenu Local' and 'Mathu Vadalara' are among her recent movies.

A lot of cine workers and underpaid artists and writers are going through a phase of severe fund crunch this COVID-19 season.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :TV9 Telugu

Share your comment ×