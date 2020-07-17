  1. Home
Telugu Bigg Boss 3 fame Varun Sandesh’s wife bursts out laughing as he shares THIS major throwback photo

In the photo, a very young Varun can be seen carrying a heavy baggage on his head, all the while grinning from ear to ear. The photo took his fans by surprise .
Actor Varun Sandesh, who gained a massive fan base after his participation in the third season of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, shared a throwback photo on his Instagram space. In the photo, a very young shirtless Varun can be seen carrying a heavy baggage on his head, all the while grinning from ear to ear. The photo took his fans by surprise and they all took to the comments section to show how surprised they were after seeing the photo.

His wife took to the comments section and sent a laughing emoticon and wrote “Lol”. Sharing the photo, he wrote a witty caption: “#AppatloOkkadundevadu” (once there lived a guy) (sic). Recently, Varun Sandesh shared on social media that he was in the US to spend time with his parents and cousins. His recent photos with his parents on social media is a proof that the actor has been missing his parents majorly.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AppatloOkkadundevadu

A post shared by Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh) on

His quarantine time is also a sought-after topic on social media. He has been spending the quarantine time with family and he has shared some photos of himself cooking. He has also been occasionally meeting up with his co contestant Rahul Sipligunj. Their videos of jamming have been making the rounds on social media. On the work front, Varun has not yet opened up about his next project. His wife’s cooking video series are now a new trend on social media.

