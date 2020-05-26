Telugu Bigg Boss 3 fame Vithika Sheru condoles the demise of Hana Kimura; Lashes out at cyber bullying

Vithika Sheru, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, took to her Instagram space to slam the online trolls.

Telugu Bigg Boss 3 fame Vithika Sheru took to her social media space and brought up the issue of cyberbullying on social media. While paying tribute to reality TV star Hana Kimura, Vithika lashed out at cyberbullies. For the unversed, it is being reported that Hana Kimura committed suicide after being cyberbullying. She wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram stories in which she condemned the act of bullying and urged people to stop the practice.

She wrote on the post, “We face a lot of bullying in social media and it has resulted in the death of many people.” Vithika rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. Through the show, she also earned a lot of flak and people accused her of being a manipulative wife. Her husband Varun Sandesh was her co-contestant. During several occasions, she had expressed her concerns on cyberbullying.

While her husband went on to become one of the five finalists, Vithika got evicted before the finale. Any south celebrities including Chinmayi Sripada and TV anchor Anasuya have been slamming online trolls. Chinmayi has brought out a few meme pages who shared pests that shamed rape survivors with their graphic content. Anasuya, on the other hand, had complained against a cyberbully to micro-blogging site Twitter.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×