  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Telugu Bigg Boss 4: Shraddha Das rubbishes rumours about her participation; Says she was not even approached

It goes without saying that excited fans were disappointed to hear the news. However, some even encouraged her to go ahead and file a complaint against such rumours.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 08:04 pm
Telugu Bigg Boss 4: Shraddha Das rubbishes rumours about her participation; Says she was not even approachedTelugu Bigg Boss 4: Shraddha Das rubbishes rumours about her participation; Says she was not even approached
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when Telugu fans of the reality show Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for an update from the show’s makers, reports about the contestants are making their way almost every day. In one such report, it was rumoured that actor Shraddha Das is a part of the film. However, she denied the allegations and stated that she is not a part of the show and was not even approached by the makers to take part in it. Taking to Twitter, Shraddha cleared the air at a time when several media houses reported it.

Shraddha Das wrote on Twitter, “I hav Not been approached for Big boss Telugu & i am not a part of it. Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already. Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise! Making it clear 1 last time pls.” (sic) It goes without saying that excited fans were disappointed to hear the news. However, some even encouraged her to go ahead and file a complaint against such rumours.

Check out her Tweet here:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Tarun clears air of participating in the show: I am not interested in being a part of it

It should be noted that Shraddha is the second actor to be rumoured as a contestant in the show. Previously, actor Tharun took to his social media to clear the air that he’s not a part of the reality show. He added that he would not participate even if he was approached. Some reports allege that Raghu Master will be seen as a contest in the reality show’s fourth season.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement