Telugu Bigg Boss 4: Shraddha Das rubbishes rumours about her participation; Says she was not even approached

At a time when Telugu fans of the reality show Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for an update from the show’s makers, reports about the contestants are making their way almost every day. In one such report, it was rumoured that actor Shraddha Das is a part of the film. However, she denied the allegations and stated that she is not a part of the show and was not even approached by the makers to take part in it. Taking to Twitter, Shraddha cleared the air at a time when several media houses reported it.

Shraddha Das wrote on Twitter, “I hav Not been approached for Big boss Telugu & i am not a part of it. Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already. Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise! Making it clear 1 last time pls.” (sic) It goes without saying that excited fans were disappointed to hear the news. However, some even encouraged her to go ahead and file a complaint against such rumours.

I hav Not been approached for Big boss Telugu & i am not a part of it.

Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already.Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise!Making it clear 1 last time pls — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) July 26, 2020

It should be noted that Shraddha is the second actor to be rumoured as a contestant in the show. Previously, actor Tharun took to his social media to clear the air that he’s not a part of the reality show. He added that he would not participate even if he was approached. Some reports allege that Raghu Master will be seen as a contest in the reality show’s fourth season.

